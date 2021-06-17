Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
US Dollar Report

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar hits 7-week low as Fed guidance rattles markets

By Fergal Smith

 (Adds dealer quote and details on activity; updates prices)
    * Canadian dollar falls 0.6% against the greenback
    * Touches its weakest since April 28 at 1.2378
    * Canadian home prices accelerate in May from the previous
month
    * Canadian bond yields were mixed across a flatter curve

    TORONTO, June 17 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened
for a third day against its broadly stronger U.S. counterpart on
Thursday, after a hawkish shift in guidance by the U.S. Federal
Reserve startled investors.
    The loonie          was trading 0.6% lower at 1.2355 to the
greenback, or 80.94 U.S. cents, adding to declines on Tuesday
and Wednesday. It touched its weakest level since April 28 at
1.2378.
    "The Canadian dollar was hammered as the prospect of two
U.S. rate hikes erased the advantage the currency had benefited
from when it was just the Bank of Canada forecasting rate
increases," Rahim Madhavji, president at KnightsbridgeFX.com,
said in a note.
    A majority of 11 Fed officials penciled in at least two
quarter-point rate increases for 2023 in a surprise move on
Wednesday, boosting the U.S. dollar to a two-month high against
a basket of major currencies.             
    Previous guidance was for the first hike to come in 2024.
    Canada is a major producer of commodities, including copper
and oil, which have benefited from Federal Reserve stimulus.
    Copper prices         fell to their lowest level in two
months, while oil        settled 1.5% lower at $71.04 a barrel.
                        
    The Bank of Canada is starting to see signs that the
country's red hot housing market is cooling down, although a
return to a normality will take time, Governor Tiff Macklem said
on Wednesday.             
    Canadian home prices accelerated again in May from the
previous month, posting the largest monthly rise in the history
of the Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index, data
showed on Thursday.             
    Data from Statistics Canada showed that foreign investors
bought a net C$9.95 billion in Canadian securities in April, led
by government bonds.             
    Canadian government bond yields were mixed across a flatter
curve. The 10-year yield             eased 4.8 basis points to
1.394%, erasing much of the previous day's move higher.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith, Editing by Nick Zieminski and
Aurora Ellis)
