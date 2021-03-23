Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
US Dollar Report

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar hits a 12-day low pandemic curbs weigh on oil

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

 (Adds details on activity, updates prices)
    * Canadian dollar falls 0.5% against the greenback
    * Loonie touches its weakest since March 11 at 1.2594
    * Price of U.S. oil settles 6.2% lower
    * Canadian bond yields ease across a flatter curve

    TORONTO, March 23 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened
to its lowest in nearly two weeks against the greenback on
Tuesday as oil prices tumbled, while a senior Bank of Canada
official said there were signs of more investment activity in
Canada's housing market.
    The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, plunged as
concerns over new pandemic curbs and slow vaccine rollouts in
Europe added to oversupply uneasiness.
    U.S. crude oil futures        settled 6.2% lower at $57.76 a
barrel, while the Canadian dollar fell 0.5% to 1.2586 per U.S.
dollar, or 79.45 U.S. cents. It touched its weakest since March
11 at 1.2594.
    U.S. stocks also tumbled as concerns about the cost of
infrastructure spending and potential tax hikes to pay for
President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion relief bill weighed on
investors.             
    The Bank of Canada has anecdotal evidence and limited data
that shows investment activity and home flipping is rising in
certain Canadian housing markets, a deputy governor told
Reuters.             
    Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said she would
present the first federal budget in two years on April 19,
promising it will offer the support needed to those struggling
during the pandemic, plus a plan to boost growth.             
    Canadian government bond yields were lower across a flatter
curve in tandem with U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year            
fell 6.7 basis points to 1.490%, extending its pullback from a
14-month high last Thursday at 1.677%.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Susan Fenton and Sonya
Hepinstall)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up