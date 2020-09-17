Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar hits a one-week low as stocks slide

By Reuters Staff

    * Canadian dollar falls 0.3% against the greenback
    * Canada sheds 205,400 nonfarm payroll jobs in August
    * Price of U.S. oil drops 0.9%
    * Canadian bond yields ease across a flatter curve

    TORONTO, Sept 17 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to
a one-week low against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as
global stocks and oil prices fell, while domestic data showed
payroll jobs declined for the sixth straight month.
    The loonie        was trading 0.3% lower at 1.3222 to the
greenback, or 75.63 U.S. cents. The currency touched its weakest
intraday level since Sept. 9 at 1.3247.
    U.S. crude        prices were down 0.9% at $39.81 a barrel
as production started in the Gulf of Mexico after Hurricane
Sally. Oil is one of Canada's major exports.             
    Equities          recoiled after a divided U.S. Federal
Reserve dented stimulus hopes and U.S. data continued to show
high levels of weekly jobless claims.                 
    Canada lost 205,400 nonfarm payroll jobs in August, the
sixth straight month of decline, a report from payroll services
provider ADP showed. The report is derived from ADP's payrolls
data.             
    The ADP data paints a bleaker picture than government labour
market data. 
    Earlier this month, Statistics Canada's labour force survey
showed that jobs climbed for the fourth consecutive month though
the pace of gains slowed, bringing employment within about a
million jobs of pre-pandemic levels.              
    Canada's retail sales report for July is due on Friday.
    Canadian government bond yields were lower across a flatter
curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year            
was down 3.3 basis points at 0.541%.
    Strategists say that setting a target for bond yields could
help the Bank of Canada reduce the amount of debt it buys to
keep interest rates low, checking a threat to market liquidity
after the central bank's share of bonds more than doubled this
year.             

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
