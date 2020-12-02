Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Bonds News

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar holds near 2-year high amid vaccine hopes

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    * Canadian dollar dips 0.1% against the greenback
    * The loonie touches its strongest since October 2018 at
1.2916
    * Canadian labor productivity falls by a record 10.3%
    * Canada's 10-year yield touches a near 3-week high at
0.780%

    TORONTO, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged lower
against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday but held near an
earlier two-year high, which it notched as the prospect of a
coronavirus vaccine supported investor sentiment.    
    World stock markets          held near record highs after
Britain approved Pfizer Inc's         COVID-19 vaccine, the
first Western country to approve a shot for the disease.
Investors are hoping a vaccine rollout will boost global
economic recovery.             
    Canada is a major producer of commodities, including oil, so
the loonie tends to be sensitive to the outlook for the global
economy. Oil slipped as the market awaited a pact from producers
on output.             
    U.S. crude        prices were down 0.3% at $44.43 a barrel,
while the Canadian dollar        dipped 0.1% to 1.2940 per U.S.
dollar, or 77.28 U.S. cents. The currency touched its strongest
intraday level since October 2018 at 1.2916.
    Canadian labor productivity fell by a record 10.3% in the
third quarter, as hours worked rebounded faster than business
output, Statistics Canada said. That follows a record increase
in the second quarter, which was marked by lockdown measures
imposed because of the coronavirus pandemic.             
    Canada's jobs report for November is due on Friday, which
could help guide expectations for the Bank of Canada policy
outlook. The central bank, which has cut its benchmark interest
rate to a record low of 0.25%, is due to make a policy decision
next week.
    Canadian government bond yields were higher across the
curve, with the 10-year             up 1.7 basis points at
0.754%. It touched its highest intraday level since Nov. 13 at
0.780%. 

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
