US Dollar Report

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar holds near 3-year high ahead of 'event risk'

By Reuters Staff

    * Canadian dollar rises 0.1% against the greenback
    * Foreign investors buy C$1.3 billion in Canadian securities
    * Price of U.S. oil falls 1.7%
    * Canada's 10-year yield edges up to 1.546%

    TORONTO, March 16 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged
higher against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, but stuck to a
narrow range as oil prices fell and investors hunkered down
ahead of the outcome of the Federal Reserve's two-day monetary
policy meeting.
    The loonie        was trading 0.1% higher at 1.2460 to the
greenback, or 80.26 U.S. cents, having traded in a range of
1.2454 to 1.2500. On Monday, it touched a three-year high at
1.2439.    
    "There is a big event risk on the horizon and it doesn't
look like markets are really happy to price in some big
positions prior to it," said Simon Harvey, senior FX market
analyst for Monex Europe and Monex Canada.
    Fed policymakers are expected on Wednesday to forecast that
the U.S. economy will grow in 2021 at the fastest rate in
decades as the COVID-19 vaccination campaign gathers pace and a
$1.9 trillion relief package washes through to households.
            
    Canada sends about 75% of its exports to the United States,
including oil. U.S. crude oil futures        fell 1.7% to $64.29
a barrel as a recovery in demand was threatened by rising U.S.
inventories and moves by some European states to suspend the use
of a major vaccine.             
    Foreign investors bought a net C$1.3 billion in Canadian
securities in January, led by provincial government bonds,
Statistics Canada said.             
    Canada's inflation report for February is due on Wednesday
which could help guide expectations for the Bank of Canada
policy outlook.    
    The central bank is likely to reduce its bond purchases as
soon as next month, strategists say, which would provide the
clearest signal yet that Canada's economy requires less help to
emerge from the coronavirus crisis.              
    Canada's 10-year             was up less than half a basis
point at 1.546%, having pulled back from a 14-month high
intraday on Monday at 1.602%.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith
Editing by Marguerita Choy)
