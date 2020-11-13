Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Bonds News

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar holds near 8-day low as oil prices fall

By Reuters Staff

    * Canadian dollar trades near flat against the greenback
    * Loonie heads for 0.7% weekly decline
    * Price of U.S. oil falls nearly 2%
    * Canadian bond yields trade mixed across steeper curve

    TORONTO, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar steadied
against its U.S. counterpart on Friday, with the currency
remaining near its weakest level in more than a week, as oil
prices fell and rising global coronavirus cases offset hopes
about a potential vaccine.    
    The Canadian dollar        was trading nearly unchanged at
1.3144 to the greenback, or 76.08 U.S. cents, having touched its
weakest intraday level since Nov. 5 at 1.3170. For the week, the
currency was on track to decline by 0.7%.
    Canada is a major producer of commodities, including oil, so
the loonie tends to be sensitive to the global economic outlook.
    U.S. crude        prices were down nearly 2% at $40.32 a
barrel as investors worried about a slow recovery in the global
economy and fuel demand due to rising coronavirus infections.
But Monday's promising data from a large COVID-19 vaccine study
kept crude on course for a second straight weekly gain. 
            
    Canadian industrial product prices were up 1% in October
compared to the same month last year, a preliminary estimate
from Statistics Canada showed.    
    Canadian government bond yields were mixed across a steeper
curve. The 10-year yield             rose nearly 1 basis point
to 0.728%, having touched its highest since April 9 at 0.813%.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith
Editing by Paul Simao)
