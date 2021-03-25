Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
US Dollar Report

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar holds near two-week low as oil slides

By Reuters Staff

    * Loonie trades in a range of 1.2546 to 1.2595
    * Price of U.S. oil falls 3.1%
    * Canadian bond yields ease across a flatter curve

    TORONTO, March 25 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was little
changed against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday, holding near
its lowest level in nearly two weeks as tighter coronavirus
restrictions in Europe weighed on investor sentiment.
    Global equities          languished close to two-week lows
while the dollar        traded near a four-month high against
the euro, as investors worried that Europe's COVID-19 response
was falling behind that in the United States.             
    Europe's new round of coronavirus restrictions weighed on
the price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, even as
tugboats struggled to move a stranded container ship blocking
crude oil carriers in the Suez Canal.
    U.S. crude        prices fell 3.1% to $59.3 a barrel, while
the Canadian dollar was trading nearly unchanged at 1.2577 to
the greenback, or 79.51 U.S. cents.
    It traded in a range of 1.2546 to 1.2595. On Wednesday, it
touched its weakest since March 11 at 1.2608.
    Ontario, Canada's most populous province, on Wednesday
outlined a long-term plan to balance its budget as the economy
recovers from the coronavirus crisis. It forecast a narrower
deficit in 2021-22 and further gradual declines in subsequent
years even as it announced additional pandemic-related spending.
            
    Canadian government bond yields were lower across a flatter
curve in tandem with U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year            
was down 2.4 basis points at 1.451%, extending its pullback from
a 14-month high last Thursday at 1.677%.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
