Bonds News

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar holds on to Friday's rally as oil climbs

    * Loonie trades in a range of 1.2751 to 1.2783
    * Price of U.S. oil increases 1.1%
    * Canada's 10-year yield touches an 11-month high at 1.026%

    TORONTO, Feb 8 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was little
changed against its U.S. counterpart on Monday, with the loonie
holding on to Friday's gains as oil prices rose and data showed
speculators have raised bullish bets on the currency to a
one-year high.
    The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, rose to its
highest in just over a year, boosted by supply cuts among key
producers and hopes for further U.S. economic stimulus measures
that can boost demand.             
    U.S. crude        prices were up 1.1% at $57.49 a barrel,
while world shares          hit a record high. Shares rose even
as South Africa said it had halted the rollout of AstraZeneca's
vaccine.                      
    The Canadian dollar        was trading nearly unchanged at
1.2754 to the greenback, or 78.41 U.S. cents, having traded in a
range of 1.2751 to 1.2783. It gained 0.6% on Friday despite data
showing Canada lost far more jobs than expected in January,
while it has climbed nearly 15% since March.              
    The loonie is expected to rally further over the coming year
as a global economic recovery takes hold, and the gains could
accelerate if investors perceive the Bank of Canada is preparing
to reduce monetary stimulus, strategists say.             
    Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Timothy Lane is due to speak
on Wednesday.
    As of Feb. 2, speculators had raised net long positions in
the Canadian dollar to 16,096 contracts, the most since last
February, from 13,770 in the prior week, data from the U.S.
Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday.    
    Canadian government bond yields were higher across the
curve, with the 10-year             up 1.8 basis points at
1.017%. It touched its highest intraday level since March last
year at 1.026%.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
