CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar holds on to weekly gain as Wall Street rallies

By Fergal Smith

 (Adds dealer quotes and details throughout; updates prices)
    * Canadian dollar trades in a range of 1.2676 to 1.2763
    * Loonie gains 0.4% for the week
    * Price of U.S. oil settles 2.1% higher
    * Canada's 10-year yield climbs to an 11-month high

    TORONTO, Feb 12 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar steadied
against its U.S. counterpart on Friday, with the currency
holding on to this week's gains as oil and Wall Street turned
higher, having clawed back earlier declines.
    The loonie        was trading nearly unchanged at 1.2697 to
the greenback, or 78.76 U.S. cents, having traded in a range of
1.2676 to 1.2763. For the week, it rose 0.4%.
    "Equity markets caught a bid" which helped support the
Canadian dollar on a day when there was not any notable North
American economic data to drive markets, said Tony Valente,
senior FX dealer at AscendantFX. "All in all, it's been a decent
week for the CAD."
    The S&P 500 climbed to a record intraday high, while the
price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, settled 2.1% higher
at $59.47 a barrel on hopes U.S. stimulus will boost the
economy.                         
    Still, speculators have cut their bullish bets on the
Canadian dollar, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading
Commission showed. As of Feb. 9, net long positions had
decreased to 9,528 contracts from 16,096 in the prior week.
    Canadian wholesale trade fell by 1.3% in December from
November on lower sales of motor vehicles and motor vehicles
parts and accessories, Statistics Canada said. Analysts had
forecast a 1.5% decrease.             
    The Bank of Canada has forecast that the economy will
contract in the first quarter after lockdowns were implemented
to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
    Canada will receive some doses of Pfizer Inc's        
COVID-19 vaccine earlier than scheduled and is on track to
inoculate the entire population by the end of September, Prime
Minister Justin Trudeau said.                 
    Canadian government bond yields were higher across much of a
steeper curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year
            rose 3.4 basis points to 1.034%, its highest since
last March. 

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
