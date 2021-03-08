Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Bonds News

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar keeps pace with broadly stronger greenback

By Reuters Staff

    * Loonie trades in a range of 1.2622 to 1.2699
    * Price of U.S. oil falls 1.2%
    * Canada's 10-year yield touches a 14-month high at 1.545%

    TORONTO, March 8 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was little
changed against its U.S. counterpart on Monday, holding on to
last week's gains as U.S. fiscal stimulus moved a step closer to
being passed and ahead of an interest rate decision by the Bank
of Canada on Wednesday.
    The U.S. Senate on Saturday passed the stimulus package and
President Joe Biden said he hoped for quick passage of the
revised bill by the House of Representatives so he could sign it
and send $1,400 direct payments to Americans.             
    Canada sends about 75% of its exports to the United States
including oil.
    U.S. crude oil futures        were down 1.2% at $65.31 a
barrel, giving back some recent gains as U.S. Treasury yields
climbed. Higher yields boosted the appeal of the U.S. dollar,
which rose to a 3-1/2-month high against a basket of major
currencies.
    The Canadian dollar        was trading nearly unchanged at
1.2659 to the greenback, or 79.00 U.S. cents, having traded in a
range of 1.2622 to 1.2699. Last week, it rose 0.7%.
    Speculators have raised their bullish bets on the Canadian
dollar to the highest in four weeks, data from the U.S.
Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday. As of
March 2, net long positions had increased to 15,327 from 9,132
in the prior week.
    Investors see rising chances that the Bank of Canada would
hike interest rates next year as the economic outlook improves,
but the central bank is likely to push back against those bets
for now, pointing to still high unemployment, analysts say.
            
    Canadian government bond yields were higher across much of a
steeper curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year
            touched its highest since January last year at
1.545% before dipping to 1.521%, up 1.9 basis points on the day.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith
Editing by Marguerita Choy)
