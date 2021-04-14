Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar lags G10 peers, giving back some of Tuesday's rally

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    * Canadian dollar weakens 0.2% against greenback
    * Trades in a range of 1.2530 to 1.2575
    * Price of U.S. oil increases 2.1%
    * Canadian bond yields rise across the curve

    TORONTO, April 14 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened
against its U.S. counterpart and all other G10 currencies on
Wednesday, giving back some of the previous day's gains as
domestic attention shifted to next week's federal budget.
    The loonie        was 0.2% lower at 1.2550 to the greenback,
or 79.68 U.S. cents, having traded in a range of 1.2530 to
1.2575.
    It was one of only two G10 currencies to lose ground against
the U.S. dollar. The other was the Swiss franc       , which
fell 0.1%.
    Canada's Liberal government will deliver on its promise to
spend big when it presents its first budget in two years next
Monday amid a fast-rising third wave of COVID-19 infections and
ahead of an election expected in coming months.             
    A Bank of Canada interest rate decision is also due next
week. Some strategists expect the central bank to cut bond
purchases.             
    Global stock markets pushed to record highs after data on
Tuesday showed U.S. inflation was not rising too fast as the
economy re-opens.             
    Canada sends about 75% of its exports to the United States,
including oil. U.S. crude        prices were up 2.1% at $61.46 a
barrel on revised oil demand forecasts and despite concerns over
rising coronavirus cases and vaccine rollouts.             
    Canadian government bond yields were higher across the
curve, tracking U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year             rose
1.8 basis points to 1.523%. 
    




 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by John Stonestreet)
