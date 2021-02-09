Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Bonds News

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar lags other G10 currencies as oil rally stalls

By Reuters Staff

    * Canadian dollar falls 0.2% against the greenback
    * Loonie touches its strongest intraday since Jan. 27 at
1.2712 
    * Price of U.S. oil decreases 0.8%
    * Canadian bond yields were mixed across a flatter curve

    TORONTO, Feb 9 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened
against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as oil and stocks
consolidated recent gains, with the loonie pulling back from its
strongest intraday level in nearly two weeks. 
    U.S. stock index futures dipped as investors moved to the
sidelines a day after Wall Street closed at all-time highs,
while the price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, pulled
back from near 13-month highs.             
    U.S. crude        prices were down 0.8% at $57.53 a barrel,
while the Canadian dollar        was trading 0.2% lower at
1.2759 to the greenback, or 78.38 U.S. cents.
    The loonie was the only G10 currency not to gain ground
against the greenback. Earlier in the session, it touched its
strongest intraday level since Jan. 27 at 1.2712.    
    The U.S. dollar was firmly pinned at a one-week low as an
overnight slide in U.S. Treasury yields raised doubts on the
outlook for the greenback against the backdrop of a looming U.S.
fiscal stimulus package.             
    Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Timothy Lane is due to speak
on Wednesday which could offer some clues on the interest rate
outlook. Some strategists expect the central bank to scale back
its bond purchases as soon as April.             
    Canadian government bond yields were mixed across a flatter
curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year            
fell about 1 basis point to 1.002% after touching on Monday its
highest intraday level since March last year at 1.027%.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; 
Editing by Bernadette Baum)
