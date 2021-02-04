Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Bonds News

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar loses ground against broadly stronger greenback

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    * Canadian dollar weakens 0.3% against the greenback
    * Loonie trades in a range of 1.2777 to 1.2824
    * Price of U.S. oil rises 0.6%
    * Canadian bond yields rise across a steeper curve

    TORONTO, Feb 4 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened
against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as the greenback added
to recent gains against a basket of major currencies and ahead
of Canada's monthly jobs report on Friday.
    The loonie        was trading 0.3% lower at 1.2814 to the
greenback, or 78.04 U.S. cents, having traded in a range of
1.2777 to 1.2824.
    The U.S. dollar strengthened to two-month highs as data
pointed to an improvement in the U.S. economic outlook, bond
yields rose and the price of oil, one of Canada's major exports,
hit a one-year high.             
    U.S. crude        prices were up 0.6% at $56.03 a barrel
after the OPEC+ alliance of producers stuck to its reduced
output policy and U.S. crude stocks fell, with optimism over a
new U.S. pandemic relief bill adding further price support.
            
    Canada's employment report for January is due on Friday,
which could help guide Bank of Canada interest rate
expectations.
    The central bank expects Canada's economy to contract in the
current quarter after lockdowns were introduced in a number of
provinces to help contain the spread of the coronavirus
pandemic.
    Ontario, Canada's most populous province, said it will
resume in-person classes for primary and secondary students
across all regions by Feb. 16 following a recent drop in
infections.                  
    Canadian government bond yields edged higher across a
steeper curve, with the 10-year             up nearly one basis
point at 0.958%. It touched its highest intraday since March
last year at 0.970%.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith ; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
