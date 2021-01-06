Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Bonds News

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar loses some ground as greenback rebounds

By Reuters Staff

    * Canadian dollar weakens 0.3% against the greenback
    * Loonie had touched strongest since April 2018 at 1.2630
    * Price of U.S. oil increases 0.2%
    * Canada's 10-year yield touches a three-week high at 0.767%

    TORONTO, Jan 6 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar fell against
its broadly stronger U.S. counterpart on Wednesday, pulling back
from a near three-year high hit earlier in the day when markets
priced in a Democrat win in the U.S. Senate run-off election in
Georgia.
    The loonie        was trading 0.3% lower at 1.2704 to the
greenback, or 78.72 U.S. cents. It touched its strongest
intraday level since April 2018 at 1.2630 before turning lower.
    On Tuesday, the loonie notched its biggest gain since June.
    U.S. bond yields rose and tech stocks fell on Wednesday on
the prospect of more stimulus and tougher regulation if
Democrats take control of the U.S. Senate following the Georgia
election.             
    Canada sends about 75% of its exports to the United States,
including oil.     
    Oil prices rose to their highest since late February after
Saudi Arabia announced a big voluntary production cut and as an
industry report showed U.S. inventories fell last week.
            
    U.S. crude        prices were up 0.2% at $50.05 a barrel,
while the U.S. dollar        gained ground against a basket of
major currencies, recovering from its lowest level in nearly
three years.             
    Canadian government bond yields were higher across much of a
steeper curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year
            rose 3.7 basis points to 0.750%. It touched its
highest since Dec. 16 at 0.767%.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
