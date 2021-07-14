Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar near flat after BoC announcement

By Caroline Valetkevitch

 (Updates to late afternoon levels)
    * Canadian dlr cuts gain against the greenback after BoC
statement
    * Loonie trades in a range of 1.2431 to 1.2525

    NEW YORK, July 14 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was little
changed against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday in the wake of
the Bank of Canada's announcement that it was cutting the scope
of its bond-buying program but holding its key interest rates at
a record low.
    The loonie cut its gains against the U.S. dollar immediately
following the Canadian central bank's statement. The bank also
warned that inflation would be higher than previously forecast
over the near term. 
    The bank cut its weekly net purchases of Canadian government
bonds to a target of C$2 billion from C$3 billion.             
    "That was probably the market's expectation, and there was
maybe a little bit of pricing in of the possibility it could
have been bigger," said Greg Anderson, global head of foreign
exchange strategy at BMO Capital Markets.
    So, there is "a little of a disappointment that the (BoC)
didn't take as much of a hawkish turn as maybe some in the
market probably thought they might."
    Also, he said, the central bank "kept their language about
when they expect to hike first the same." The bank is expected
to further trim its bond-buying program this year, setting the
stage for a rate hike as soon as late 2022. 
    In late trading, the Canadian dollar        was nearly
unchanged at 1.2510 to the greenback, or 79.94 U.S. cents.
    At the same time, the U.S. dollar index        was down 0.5%
after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said in remarks
prepared for the U.S. Congress that the economy was "still a
ways off" from levels the central bank wanted to see before
tapering its stimulus support.             
    In its announcement, Canada's central bank also took a
mostly optimistic stance on the country's economy, and said the
risks of the COVID-19 pandemic to Canada's economy were
"significantly diminished," and it expected growth to pick up in
the third quarter of 2021.
    Canadian government bond yields slipped following the Bank
of Canada announcement, and the 10-year             was last at
1.3% versus 1.353% on Tuesday.

 (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Steve Orlofsky
and Sandra Maler)
