CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar near flat after BoC announcement

(Updates to late afternoon levels) * Canadian dlr cuts gain against the greenback after BoC statement * Loonie trades in a range of 1.2431 to 1.2525 By Caroline Valetkevitch NEW YORK, July 14 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was little changed against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday in the wake of the Bank of Canada's announcement that it was cutting the scope of its bond-buying program but holding its key interest rates at a record low. The loonie cut its gains against the U.S. dollar immediately following the Canadian central bank's statement. The bank also warned that inflation would be higher than previously forecast over the near term. The bank cut its weekly net purchases of Canadian government bonds to a target of C$2 billion from C$3 billion. "That was probably the market's expectation, and there was maybe a little bit of pricing in of the possibility it could have been bigger," said Greg Anderson, global head of foreign exchange strategy at BMO Capital Markets. So, there is "a little of a disappointment that the (BoC) didn't take as much of a hawkish turn as maybe some in the market probably thought they might." Also, he said, the central bank "kept their language about when they expect to hike first the same." The bank is expected to further trim its bond-buying program this year, setting the stage for a rate hike as soon as late 2022. In late trading, the Canadian dollar was nearly unchanged at 1.2510 to the greenback, or 79.94 U.S. cents. At the same time, the U.S. dollar index was down 0.5% after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said in remarks prepared for the U.S. Congress that the economy was "still a ways off" from levels the central bank wanted to see before tapering its stimulus support. In its announcement, Canada's central bank also took a mostly optimistic stance on the country's economy, and said the risks of the COVID-19 pandemic to Canada's economy were "significantly diminished," and it expected growth to pick up in the third quarter of 2021. Canadian government bond yields slipped following the Bank of Canada announcement, and the 10-year was last at 1.3% versus 1.353% on Tuesday. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Sandra Maler)