CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar nears 6-year high as oil rallies, GDP rises

By Fergal Smith

    * Canadian dollar strengthens 0.3% against the greenback
    * Canadian GDP rises 5.6% annualized in the first quarter
    * Price of U.S. oil increases 3.4%
    * Canadian bond yields climb across a steeper curve

    TORONTO, June 1 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened
against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, moving close to a
recent six-year high, as oil prices rose ahead of an OPEC supply
decision and data showed first quarter growth in the domestic
economy.
    The loonie         , which has benefited this year from
higher commodity prices and a more hawkish stance from the Bank
of Canada, rose 0.3%  to 1.2031 per greenback, or 83.12 U.S.
cents. Two weeks ago, it touched its strongest level since May
2015 at 1.2014.
    Canada's first quarter annualized growth was 5.6%,
reflecting continued strength in the economy influenced by
favorable mortgage rates, government transfers and stronger
employment, Statistics Canada said.             
    Still, a preliminary estimate showed a 0.8% contraction in
April, when lockdowns were in place in some provinces to curb a
third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
    The data is backward looking and unlikely to have much
impact on the Bank of Canada's outlook for the economy, said
Simon Harvey, FX market analyst for Monex Europe and Monex
Canada.
    Instead, the central bank will be "looking at what OPEC
decides later today and what the signal is for the price of oil
for the remainder of the year," Harvey said.
    The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC)
and its allies are likely to agree to continue a slow easing of
supply curbs when they meet on Tuesday, OPEC sources said.
                
    U.S. crude        prices were up 3.4% at $68.6 a barrel,
while the U.S. dollar        fell against a basket of major
currencies and global stocks hit a record high as investors
shrugged off concerns about rising inflation.             
    Canadian government bond yields were higher across a steeper
curve, tracking a move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year
            rose 4.3 basis points to 1.526%. 

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
