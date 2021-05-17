Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
US Dollar Report

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar nears recent 6-year high as oil climbs

By Fergal Smith

 (Adds strategist quote and details throughout; updates prices)
    * Canadian dollar gains 0.3% against the greenback
    * Price of U.S. oil settles 1.4% higher
    * Canadian home sales, prices and starts all fall in April
    * Canadian bond yields rise across a steeper curve

    TORONTO, May 17 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened
against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as oil prices rose and
the greenback broadly declined, with the currency approaching
the six-year high it notched last week.
    The loonie        was trading 0.3% higher at 1.2060 to the
greenback, or 82.92 U.S. cents. Last Wednesday, it touched its
strongest level since 2015 at 1.2042.
    "The Canadian dollar remains strong, helped by buoyant oil
prices and a generally softer U.S. dollar," said Erik Nelson, a
currency strategist at Wells Fargo in New York.
    The U.S. dollar        fell against a basket of major
currencies, while the price of oil       , one of Canada's major
exports, settled 1.4% higher at $66.27 a barrel.
                        
    It was lifted by European economic reopenings and rising
U.S. demand after prices fell earlier due to surging coronavirus
cases in Asia and underwhelming Chinese manufacturing data.
    Canadian home sales, prices and starts all fell in April
compared with the previous month, as some of the frenzy of
recent months began to unwind, although activity remains strong,
data showed.             
    Canada's inflation report for April is due on Wednesday,
which could offer clues on the Bank of Canada policy outlook.
    If the Canadian dollar continues to rise, it could create
headwinds for exports and business investment as well as
affecting monetary policy, BoC Governor Tiff Macklem said last
Thursday.                
    Canadian government bond yields edged higher across a
steeper curve. The 10-year             was up 1.2 basis points
at 1.575%.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky and
Peter Cooney)
