Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Bonds News

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar notches 3-week high as dovish Fed bolsters stocks

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    * Canadian dollar strengthens 0.2% against the greenback
    * Loonie touches its strongest since Jan. 22 at 1.2660
    * Price of U.S. oil dips 0.2%
    * Canadian bond yields trade mixed across the curve

    TORONTO, Feb 11 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened
to its highest in nearly three weeks against its U.S.
counterpart on Thursday as global stock markets extended their
winning streak and oil steadied near its highest level in more
than a year.
    The loonie        was trading 0.2% higher at 1.2677 to the
greenback, or 78.91 U.S. cents. The currency touched its
strongest intraday level since Jan. 22 at 1.2660.
    Global shares          rose for a ninth day running,
sustained by the promise of more free money after a benign U.S.
inflation report and a dovish Federal Reserve outlook.
            
    Canada runs a current account deficit and is a major
producer of commodities, including oil, so the loonie tends to
be sensitive to the global flow of trade and capital.
    U.S. crude oil futures        were down 0.2% at $58.55 a
barrel, paring recent gains, as renewed lockdowns and the
emergence of new coronavirus variants weighed on the prospects
for a swift demand recovery.             
    Canadian government bond yields were mixed across the curve.
The 10-year             rose half a basis point to 0.993%,
having touched its highest level since last March earlier in the
day at 1.031%.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith
Editing by Alexandra Hudson)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up