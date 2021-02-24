Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Bonds News

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar notches 3-year high as oil climbs

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    * Canadian dollar up 0.1% against the greenback
    * Loonie touches its strongest level since April 2018 at
1.2551
    * Price of U.S. oil increases 1.3%
    * Canadian bond yields rise across a steeper curve

    TORONTO, Feb 24 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened
to its highest in nearly three years against its U.S.
counterpart on Wednesday, as oil prices rose and Canadian bond
yields climbed at a faster pace than their U.S. counterparts.
    The loonie        was trading 0.1% higher at 1.2580 to the
greenback, or 79.49 U.S. cents, having touched its strongest
intraday level since April 2018 at 1.2551.
    Global shares          fell as market participants weighed
up signs of economic recovery against fears of inflation.
            
    The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, rose amid
continued outages in the United States but a surprise build in
U.S. inventories last week capped gains. U.S. crude       
prices were up 1.3% at $62.46 a barrel.    
    Canada's economy will see a solid and sustained rebound this
year as inoculations ramp up, Bank of Canada governor Tiff
Macklem said on Tuesday, while warning that Canada's red-hot
housing market is starting to show signs of "excess exuberance".
            
    Also on Tuesday, U.S. President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime
Minister Justin Trudeau sought to turn the page on the Trump
era, stressing the countries' deep ties and pledging to work
together to counteract Chinese influence and address climate
change.             
    Canadian government bond yields were higher across a steeper
curve on Wednesday. The 10-year yield             touched its
highest since February last year at 1.356% before dipping to
1.333%, up 8.8 basis points on the day.
    The gap between Canadian and U.S. 10-year yields narrowed by
nearly 4 basis points to 8 basis points in favour of the U.S.
bond.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
