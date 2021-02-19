Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar notches 4-week high as greenback slides

By Reuters Staff

    * Canadian dollar rises 0.5% against the greenback
    * Loonie touches its strongest since Jan. 21 at 1.2605
    * Canadian retail sales fall 3.4% in December
    * Canada's 10-year yield touches a one-year high at 1.199%

    TORONTO, Feb 19 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened
to a four-week high against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as
the greenback broadly declined, with investors shrugging off
domestic data showing a bigger-than-expected drop in retail
sales.
    The loonie        was trading 0.5% higher at 1.2615 to the
greenback, or 79.27 U.S. cents. The currency touched its
strongest intraday level since Jan. 21 at 1.2605. For the week,
it was on track to gain 0.6%.
    The U.S. dollar        fell against a basket of major
currencies as a rally this week, triggered by higher long-term
bond yields, fizzled.             
    Canadian yields have also moved higher, signaling the
economy needs less support than it did in 2020, strategists say,
as investors become more confident that a successful rollout of
COVID-19 vaccines will eventually boost activity and inflation.
            
    Canadian government bond yields were higher across a steeper
curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year            
touched its highest since February last year at 1.199% before
dipping to 1.196%, up 4.8 basis points on the day.
    Canadian retail sales fell 3.4% in December, the biggest
monthly drop since April, as COVID-19 restrictions hit
businesses, Statistics Canada said. Analysts had forecast a 2.5%
decline.             
    Preliminary estimates for January showed that retail sales
fell 3.3%, while wholesale trade was up 5.3%.                 
    The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, fell from
recent highs for a second day as Texas energy companies began
preparing to restart oil and gas fields shuttered by freezing
weather. U.S. crude        prices were down 1% at $59.91 a
barrel.             

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
