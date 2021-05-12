Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
US Dollar Report

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar notches 6-year high as U.S. inflation jumps

By Fergal Smith

    * Canadian dollar strengthens 0.3% against the greenback
    * Loonie touches its strongest since May 2015 at 1.2046
    * Price of U.S. oil increases 1.7%
    * Canadian 10-year yield touches its highest in nearly two
weeks

    TORONTO, May 12 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened
against its U.S. counterpart and all the other G10 currencies on
Wednesday as oil prices rose and investors bet that the Bank of
Canada would be more sensitive to rising inflation than the
Federal Reserve.    
    U.S. consumer prices increased by the most in nearly 12
years in April as booming demand amid a reopening economy pushed
against supply constraints.             
    "Higher inflation in the U.S. will spillover into Canada's
economy and place upwards pressure on Canadian CPI," said Simon
Harvey, senior FX market analyst for Monex Europe and Monex
Canada.
    The Bank of Canada is likely to be "much more sensitive" to
rising inflation than the Fed, Harvey said.
    Last August, the Fed shifted to a new monetary policy
strategy, putting new weight on bolstering the U.S. labor market
and less on worries about too-high inflation.             
    The Bank of Canada last month changed its guidance to show
it could start raising its benchmark interest rate from a record
low of 0.25% in late 2022. It also tapered its bond purchases,
becoming the first major central bank to cut back on
pandemic-era money-printing stimulus programs.
    The Canadian dollar        was trading 0.3% higher at 1.2063
to the greenback, or 82.90 U.S. cents, the biggest gain among
G10 currencies. It touched its strongest intraday level since
May 2015 at 1.2046.
    One of the major causes of inflation has been higher prices
of some of the commodities that Canada produces, including oil.
    U.S. crude oil futures        were up 1.7% at $66.40 a
barrel on signs of a speedy economic recovery and upbeat
forecasts for energy demand.             
    Canadian government bond yields were higher across the
curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year
            touched its highest since April 29 at 1.587% before
dipping to 1.581%, up 4.2 basis points on the day.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
