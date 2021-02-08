Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Bonds News

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar notches a 12-day high as oil climbs

By Fergal Smith

 (Adds strategist comment, market details, updates prices)
    * Loonie rises 0.1% against the greenback
    * Currency touches its strongest level since Jan. 27 at
1.2731
    * Price of U.S. oil settles nearly 2% higher
    * Canada's 10-year yield touches an 11-month high at 1.027%

    TORONTO, Feb 8 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged up
against its U.S. counterpart on Monday, adding to its gains from
Friday, as oil prices rose to their highest level in more than a
year and data showed speculators raising bullish bets on the
currency.           
    The loonie        was trading 0.1% higher at 1.2738 to the
greenback, or 78.49 U.S. cents, having touched its strongest
level since Jan. 27 at 1.2731.
    It gained 0.6% on Friday despite data showing Canada lost
far more jobs than expected in January, while it has climbed
about 15% since March.             
    As of Feb. 2, speculators had raised net long positions in
the Canadian dollar to the most since last February, data from
the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday.
            
    "Rising oil and natural gas prices, along with other
commodities appear to be giving the loonie a tailwind at the
moment," said Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA
Wealth Management.
    The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, was boosted
by supply cuts among key producers and hopes for further U.S.
economic stimulus.             
    U.S. crude oil futures        settled nearly 2% stronger at
$57.97 a barrel, while Wall Street climbed to record highs.
            
    Canada's most populous province of Ontario said it would
extend a stay-at-home order in Toronto and nearby suburbs by two
weeks, but residents of three largely rural public health
regions can leave their homes starting on Wednesday.
            
    The Bank of Canada has forecast that the economy will
contract in the first quarter as lockdowns weigh on activity.
Deputy Governor Timothy Lane is due to speak on Wednesday.
    Canadian government bond yields were mixed across a steeper
curve, with the 10-year             up 1.2 basis points at
1.011%. It touched its highest intraday level since March last
year at 1.027%.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith in Toronto
Editing by Bernadette Baum and Matthew Lewis)
