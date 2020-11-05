CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar notches a 2-month high as risk appetite climbs

(Adds strategist quotes and updates prices) * Canadian dollar gains 0.7% against the greenback * Loonie touches its strongest since Sept. 1 at 1.3024 * Price of U.S. oil settles 0.9% lower * Canadian bond yields trade mixed across a steeper curve By Fergal Smith TORONTO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as a rally in global shares after the U.S. election pressured the greenback, with investors weighing the policy implications of a potentially divided U.S. Congress. The loonie was trading 0.7% higher at 1.3050 to the greenback, or 76.63 U.S. cents. The currency touched its strongest intraday level since Sept. 1 at 1.3024. "The loonie continues to get a boost from the move back into risk assets across the board," said Amo Sahota, director at Klarity FX in San Francisco. "This is mainly at the expense of the greenback." The safe-haven U.S. dollar slumped against a basket of major currencies, as global stocks rallied and the Fed pledged again to do whatever it can in coming months to sustain a U.S. economic recovery threatened by a spreading coronavirus pandemic and facing uncertainty over a still undecided presidential election. It's uncertain when a U.S. coronavirus relief package will be produced or how big it will be, "so we could still see some jitters," Sahota said. A potentially divided Congress could lead to policy gridlock in Washington, raising doubts over prospects for economic stimulus. A large stimulus package would bolster the outlook for Canada's commodity-linked currency, FX strategists said in a Reuters poll. The price of oil , one of Canada's major exports, settled 0.9% lower at $38.79 a barrel. Canada's jobs report for October is due on Friday, which could offer some clues about the strength of Canada's economic recovery. Canadian government bond yields were mixed across a steeper curve, with the 10-year up about half a basis point at 0.616%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Grant McCool)