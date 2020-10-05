Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Bonds News

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar notches a 2-week high as oil rebounds nearly 6%

By Fergal Smith

    TORONTO, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened
to a two-week high against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as the
price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, rebounded and the
greenback broadly declined, with investors eying domestic jobs
data later in the week.
    The loonie        was trading 0.3% higher at 1.3262 to the
greenback, or 75.40 U.S. cents. The currency touched its
strongest intraday level since Sept. 21 at 1.3257.
    The currency "has likely got a boost from U.S. dollar
weakness and a rebound in the oil price," said Colin Cieszynski,
chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management.
     The safe-haven U.S. dollar        dipped on optimism that
U.S. lawmakers will agree on new stimulus to blunt the economic
impact of the coronavirus pandemic and after U.S. President
Donald Trump said he would leave the hospital where he is being
treated for COVID-19.             
    U.S. crude oil futures        settled 5.9% higher at $39.22
a barrel, while shares on Wall Street also rallied.
                                
    Canada's trade report for August is due on Tuesday, while
the September employment report is set for Friday.
    The jobs report will help show the strength of economic
recovery and whether "the Bank of Canada needs to do anything,
anytime soon or does it stay the course," Cieszynski said. 
    The central bank has said it will hold interest rates at
near zero until economic activity returns to full capacity.
    Canadian government bond yields were higher across a steeper
curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries on Monday. The 10-year
            rose 4.7 basis points to 0.615%, which was its
highest level since Sept. 1.

