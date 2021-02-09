Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Bonds News

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar notches a 2-week high as oil win streak lengthens

By Fergal Smith

    TORONTO, Feb 9 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened
to its highest level in nearly two weeks against its U.S.
counterpart on Tuesday as the price of oil, one of Canada's
major exports, rose and the greenback broadly declined.
    The loonie        was trading 0.3% higher at 1.2699 to the
greenback, or 78.75 U.S. cents. The currency touched its
strongest intraday level since Jan. 27 at 1.2694.
    Part of the move was driven by gains in commodity prices but
"a good chunk" was due to broader weakness in the U.S. dollar,
said Bipan Rai, North America head, FX strategy at CIBC Capital
Markets. 
    "It's the familiar refrain of the U.S. dollar just being
weak in general," Rai said.
    Oil extended its rally for a seventh session to hit 13-month
highs, supported by supply cuts and optimism over a recovery in
fuel demand.              
    U.S. crude oil futures        settled 0.7% higher at $58.36
a barrel, while the U.S. dollar        fell to a one-week low
against a basket of major currencies.             
    A slide in U.S. Treasury yields raised doubts about the
outlook for the greenback against the backdrop of a looming U.S.
fiscal stimulus package.
    Canadian government bond yields were mixed across a flatter
curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year            
fell nearly 1 basis point to 1.004% after touching on Monday its
highest intraday level since March last year at 1.027%.        
    Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Timothy Lane is due to speak
on Wednesday, which could offer clues on the interest rate
outlook. Some strategists expect the central bank to scale back
its bond purchases as soon as April.             

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Bernadette Baum and
Peter Cooney)
