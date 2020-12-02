Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Bonds News

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar notches a 2-year high on higher oil prices

By Fergal Smith

0 Min Read

 (Adds strategist quote and details throughout, updates prices)
    * Canadian dollar rises 0.1% against the greenback
    * Touches strongest level since October 2018 at 1.2916
    * Canadian labor productivity falls by a record 10.3%
    * Canada's 10-year yield touches a near 3-week high at
0.780%

    By Fergal Smith
    TORONTO, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged higher
against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday, as hopes rose that
major oil producers will maintain production limits next year
and the prospect of a coronavirus vaccine supported investor
sentiment.
    The loonie        was up 0.1% at 1.2922 per U.S. dollar, or
77.39 U.S. cents. The currency touched its strongest intraday
level since October 2018 at 1.2916.
    The Canadian dollar got a boost "as oil prices rallied
following reports OPEC may be near a deal to extend production
caps through Q1 (the first quarter) of 2021," Ronald Simpson,
managing director, global currency analysis at Action Economics,
said in a note.
    Canada is a major producer of oil       , which settled 1.6%
higher at $45.28 a barrel.
    Britain's approval of a COVID-19 vaccine boosted hopes for a
demand recovery, adding to support for crude. It also helped
keep global stock markets          near record highs.
            
    Canadian health authorities should soon complete their
regulatory review of Pfizer Inc's         vaccine candidate,
Health Minister Patty Hajdu said.                  
    Canadian labor productivity fell by a record 10.3% in the
third quarter, as hours worked rebounded faster than business
output, Statistics Canada said. That follows a record increase
in the second quarter, which was marked by lockdown measures
imposed because of the coronavirus pandemic.             
    Canada's jobs report for November is due on Friday, which
could help guide expectations for the Bank of Canada policy
outlook. The central bank, which has cut its benchmark interest
rate to a record low of 0.25%, is due to make a policy decision
next week.
    Canadian government bond yields were higher across the
curve, with the 10-year             up 3 basis points at 0.767%.
It touched its highest intraday level since Nov. 13 at 0.780%.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Peter
Cooney)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up