US Dollar Report

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar notches a 3-week high as equities climb

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    * Canadian dollar strengthens 0.1% against the greenback
    * Loonie touches its strongest level since March 22 at
1.2476
    * Canadian home sales rise 5.2% in March from February
    * Canadian bond yields ease across a flatter curve

    TORONTO, April 15 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged
higher for a third straight day against its U.S. counterpart on
Thursday, as equity markets rose and domestic data showed home
sales setting a record high in March.
    The loonie        was trading 0.1% higher at 1.2513 to the
greenback, or 79.92 U.S. cents, having touched its strongest
intraday level since March 22 at 1.2476.
     Canadian home sales rose 5.2% in March from February, while
a measure of home prices was up 20.1% year-over-year, amid
strong demand in markets across the country, the Canadian Real
Estate Association said.             
    The Bank of Canada, which is due to make an interest rate
decision next Wednesday, has become increasingly concerned in
recent months that housing gains are being driven by excessive
exuberance, investor activity and a fear of missing out.
            
    Canadian factory sales decreased by 1.6% in February from
January, Statistics Canada said, while a report from payroll
services provider ADP showed that the economy added 634,800 jobs
in March as some provinces eased pandemic-related restrictions.
            
    World stocks were on course to extend a five-day run of
record highs, helped by lower bond yields and U.S. retail sales
data that cemented expectations for robust growth in the first
quarter.                         
    Canada sends about 75% of its exports to the United States,
including oil. Oil prices        eased about 0.5% but remained
close to a one-month high that was driven by more positive
demand forecasts from the International Energy Agency (IEA) and
OPEC as economies recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
            
    Canadian government bond yields were lower across a flatter
curve in tandem with U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year            
fell 3.6 basis points to 1.492%.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
