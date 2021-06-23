Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar notches a 6-day high as Fed calms investors

By Reuters Staff

    * Canadian dollar strengthens 0.3% against the greenback
    * Touches a 6-day high at 1.2265
    * Canadian retail sales fell by 5.7% in April 
    * Price of Brent crude rises above $75 a barrel

    TORONTO, June 23 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar
strengthened for a third day against its U.S. counterpart on
Wednesday, as oil prices rose and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome
Powell reassured markets that the central bank is not rushing to
hike rates.
    Markets were rattled last week when the Fed shifted to more
hawkish guidance. But Powell on Tuesday said the economic
recovery required more time before any tapering of stimulus and
higher borrowing costs are appropriate, helping Wall Street
recoup last week's decline.             
    Canada is a major producer of commodities, including oil, so
its economy is highly geared to the economic cycle.
    Brent crude         rose above $75 a barrel, reaching its
highest since late 2018, after an industry report on U.S. crude
inventories reinforced views of a tightening market as travel
picks up in Europe and North America.             
    The Canadian dollar        was trading 0.3% higher at 1.2271
to the greenback, or 81.49 U.S. cents, after touching its
strongest level since last Thursday at 1.2265.
    The currency also gained ground on Monday and Tuesday,
clawing back some of its decline from last week.
    Canadian retail sales fell by 5.7% in April from March as
provincial governments put in place restrictions to tackle a
third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Statistics Canada said. A
flash estimate showed sales down 3.2% in May.             
    Still, the Bank of Canada expects consumer spending to lead
a strong rebound in the domestic economy as vaccinations climb
and containment measures ease.
    Canadian government bond yields were mixed across a steeper
curve, with the 10-year             up nearly 1 basis point at
1.416%. Last Friday, it touched a 3-1/2-month low at 1.364%.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
