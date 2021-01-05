Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar notches biggest gain in 7 months as oil surges

By Fergal Smith

 (Adds dealer quotes and details throughout; updates prices)
    * Canadian dollar rises 0.8% against the greenback
    * Loonie touches its strongest since April 2018 at 1.2656
    * Price of U.S. oil settles 4.9% higher
    * Canadian bond yields move higher across a steeper curve

    TORONTO, Jan 5 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened
to a near three-year high against its U.S. counterpart on
Tuesday as the price of oil, one of Canada's major exports,
jumped nearly 5% and Wall Street rebounded.
    The loonie        was trading 0.8% higher at 1.2670 to the
greenback, or 78.93 U.S. cents, its biggest gain since June 1.
    The currency, which was pressured on Monday by a sell-off on
Wall Street, touched its strongest intraday level since April
2018 at 1.2656.    
    "The Canadian dollar took back all the losses and more from
Monday's session," said Michael Goshko, corporate risk manager
at Western Union Business Solutions. The move was fueled by a
"surge in oil prices, a strong move higher in broad commodities
and a bounce back rally in equities."
    U.S. crude oil futures        settled 4.9% higher at $49.93
a barrel after news that Saudi Arabia will make voluntary cuts
to its oil output.             
    Wall Street shares gained in choppy trading, as investors
took advantage of the previous session's slump to buy them back,
ahead of the outcome of pivotal U.S. Senate runoff elections in
Georgia.             
    The U.S. dollar        lost ground against a basket of major
currencies after China lifted its official yuan exchange rate by
its highest margin since it abandoned a dollar peg in 2005.
                
    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the whole nation
was frustrated by how slowly provinces are vaccinating people
against the coronavirus and promised Ottawa would help speed the
pace of inoculations.
    Ontario has the fiscal capacity to support its economy
during the coronavirus pandemic, Peter Bethlenfalvy, the new
finance minister of Canada's most-populous province, told
Reuters.                     
    Canadian government bond yields were higher across a steeper
curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year            
rose 3.4 basis points to 0.711%. 

