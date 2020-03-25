Bonds News
March 25, 2020 / 1:01 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar notches five-day high as U.S. agrees on stimulus package

    * Canadian dollar rises 0.7% against the greenback
    * Loonie touches its strongest since last Friday at 1.4298
    * Canada's House of Commons agrees to approve stimulus bill
    * Canadian bond yields rise across a steeper curve

    TORONTO, March 25 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar rose to a
five-day high against its broadly weaker U.S. counterpart on
Wednesday, after U.S. politicians agreed a $2 trillion package
of measures to alleviate the economic impact of the coronavirus
pandemic.
    The U.S. dollar        slipped as the U.S. stimulus package
steadied money market nerves and prompted investors to buy back
into 'riskier' currencies.             
    Canada is a major exporter of commodities, including oil,
which has been pummeled by demand destruction related to the
virus and a price war between major producers. U.S. crude       
prices were down 2.7% at $23.36 a barrel.             
    At 8:44 a.m. (1244 GMT), the Canadian dollar          was
trading 0.7% higher at 1.4354 to the greenback, or 69.67 U.S.
cents. The currency touched its strongest intraday level since
last Friday at 1.4298.
    After almost a day of wrangling Canada's House of Commons
agreed early on Wednesday to approve a C$27 billion stimulus
bill to help people and businesses deal with the coronavirus
outbreak.             
    Canadian bond yields rose across a steeper curve in sympathy
with U.S. Treasuries as investors weighed the prospect of
financing stimulus measures. The 10-year was up 2.9 basis points
at 0.900%.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
