CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar notches highest since 2015 as greenback slides

By Reuters Staff

    * Canadian dollar strengthens 0.3% against the greenback
    * Loonie touches a 6-year high at 1.2013
    * Price of U.S. oil falls 0.2%
    * Canadian bond yields ease across a flatter curve

    TORONTO, May 18 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar climbed to a
6-year high against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as the
greenback broadly declined and investors awaited inflation data
on Wednesday that could offer clues on the Bank of Canada policy
outlook.
    The loonie        was trading 0.3% higher at 1.2028 to the
greenback, or 83.14 U.S. cents, having touched its strongest
level since May 2015 at 1.2013.
    The currency has been on a tear since the Bank of Canada in
April shifted to more hawkish guidance on its interest rate
outlook and cut the pace of bond purchases. It has also been
supported by soaring prices for many of the commodities that
Canada produces.
    Most industrial metals prices rose on Tuesday as investors
betting on a long period of low interest rates bought riskier
assets, pushing global stock markets higher and dragging the
U.S. dollar        to its weakest since February.             
    U.S. crude        prices touched the highest since March at
$67.01 a barrel before dipping to $66.14, down 0.2% on the day.
            
    Economists expect Canadian data due on Wednesday to show
inflation climbing to 3.2% year-over-year in April from 2.2% in
March. That would be above the Bank of Canada's target range of
1% to 3%. 
    U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai discussed a range of
trade issues with Canadian Trade Minister Mary Ng on Monday and
emphasized the need for Canada to implement new North American
trade deal commitments on dairy and e-commerce shipments, her
office said in a statement.             
    Canadian government bond yields were lower across a flatter
curve, with the 10-year             down 1.6 basis points at
1.563%.   

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
