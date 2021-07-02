Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
US Dollar Report

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar outperforms G10 peers as U.S. hiring picks up

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    * Canadian dollar strengthens 0.4% against the greenback
    * Loonie touches its weakest since June 21 at 1.2449
    * Canada posts a trade deficit of C$1.39 billion in May
    * Price of U.S. oil rises 0.2%

    TORONTO, July 2 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened
against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as oil rose and investors
weighed data showing a pickup in U.S. employment, with the
currency recovering from an earlier 11-day low.
    The loonie        was trading 0.4% higher at 1.2382 to the
greenback, or 80.76 U.S. cents, the biggest advance among G10
currencies. The currency touched its weakest intraday level
since June 21 at 1.2449.
    U.S. job growth accelerated in June as companies, desperate
to boost production and services amid booming demand, raised
wages and offered incentives to draw millions of reluctant
unemployed Americans back into the labor force.             
    Canada sends about 75% of its exports to the United States,
including oil.
    U.S. crude oil futures        were up 0.2% at $75.38 a
barrel as OPEC+ ministers delayed an output policy meeting.
Sources said the United Arab Emirates had balked at proposals
that included raising supply by 2 million barrels per day (bpd)
by the end of the year.             
    Canada posted a trade deficit of C$1.39 billion in May, as
imports increased while exports fell, Statistics Canada said.
Analysts had predicted a surplus of C$370 million.             
    Separate domestic data showed that the value of building
permits fell 14.8% in May from April.                 
    The loonie will strengthen over the coming year, bolstered
by higher oil prices and reduced stimulus from the Bank of
Canada, but gains could stop short of the currency's recent
six-year high near 1.20, a Reuters poll showed.             
    Canadian government bond yields fell across a flatter curve,
tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year            
was down 2.4 basis points at 1.364%, near the bottom of its
range since March. 

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
