US Dollar Report

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar outshines G10 peers, boosted by jobs surge

By Fergal Smith

    * Canadian dollar strengthens 0.3% against the greenback
    * Canada adds 303,100 jobs in March
    * Price of U.S. oil settles 0.5% lower
    * Canadian 10-year yield rises 4.1 basis points to 1.502%

    TORONTO, April 9 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar advanced
against its broadly stronger U.S. counterpart on Friday as data
showing the economy added far more jobs than expected in March
offset lower oil prices, with the loonie also gaining for the
week.
    Canada added 303,100 jobs in March, triple analyst
expectations, driven by the recovery across sectors hit by
shutdowns in December and January to curb the new
coronavirus.            
    "The Canadian economy keeps beating expectations," said
Michael Goshko, corporate risk manager at Western Union Business
Solutions. "It seems like the economy is adapting to these
closures and restrictions."    
    Stronger-than-expected economic growth could pull forward
the timing of the first interest rate hike by the Bank of
Canada, Goshko said.
    The central bank has signaled that its benchmark rate will
stay at a record low of 0.25% until 2023. It is due to update
its economic forecasts on April 21, when some analysts expect it
to cut bond purchases.             
    The Canadian dollar        was trading 0.3% higher at 1.2530
to the greenback, or 79.81 U.S. cents, the biggest gain among
G10 currencies. For the week, it was also up 0.3%.
    Still, speculators have cut their bullish bets on the
Canadian dollar to the lowest since December, data from the U.S.
Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed. As of April 6, net
long positions had fallen to 2,690 contracts from 6,518 in the
prior week.
    The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, was
pressured by rising supplies from major producers. U.S. crude
       prices settled 0.5% lower at $59.32 a barrel, while the
U.S. dollar gained ground against a basket of major currencies,
supported by higher U.S. Treasury yields.
                        
    Canadian government bond yields also climbed and the curve
steepened, with the 10-year             up 4.1 basis points at
1.502%.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
