Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
US Dollar Report

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar pads recent gains on Fed's dovish message

By Fergal Smith

0 Min Read

 (Adds strategist quotes and details throughout; updates prices)
    * Canadian dollar rises 0.3% against the greenback
    * Canada's annual inflation rate rises to 1.1%
    * Price of U.S. oil settles 0.3% lower
    * Canada's 10-year yield touches a 14-month high at 1.633% 

    By Fergal Smith
    TORONTO, March 17 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar rose to a
three-year high against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday, after
a dovish forecast by the Federal Reserve for the path of
interest rate hikes pressured the greenback and domestic data
showed inflation edging higher.
    The U.S. dollar        fell against a basket of major
currencies and Wall Street rallied, after the Fed repeated its
pledge to keep its target interest rate near zero for years to
come even as it projected a rapid jump in U.S. economic growth
and inflation this year.             
    "This very dovish messaging has forced some hawkish rate
bets to reverse," said Erik Bregar, head of FX strategy at the
Exchange Bank of Canada.
    It has bolstered "risk-sensitive currencies like the
Canadian dollar," Bregar said.   
    The Canadian dollar        was trading 0.3% higher at 1.2410
to the greenback, or 80.58 U.S. cents, its strongest level since
February 2018. 
    Canada's annual inflation rate rose to 1.1% in February from
1.0% in January on rising gasoline prices, although the slight
acceleration was below analyst expectations.             
    "The CPI report is consistent with steady, accommodative
policy from the BoC for an extended period," said Ryan Brecht, a
senior economist at Action Economics.
    Still, strategists expect Canada's central bank to cut its
bond purchases next month.                 
    The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, slipped for
a fourth day, weighed down by expectations of weaker demand in
Europe and by rising U.S. crude inventories. U.S. crude       
prices settled 0.3% lower at $64.60 a barrel.             
    Canadian government bond yields were mixed across a steeper
curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year yield
            touched its highest level since January 2020 at
1.633% before dipping to 1.576%, up less than 1 basis point on
the day.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Peter
Cooney)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up