Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Bonds News

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar pads week's gains as exports jump

By Fergal Smith

0 Min Read

 (Adds investor quotes and details throughout; updates prices)
    * Canadian dollar rises 0.1% against the greenback
    * Canada posts a trade surplus of C$1.4 billion in January
    * Price of U.S. oil settles 3.5% higher
    * Canada's 10-year yield touches a 13-month high at 1.544%

    By Fergal Smith
    TORONTO, March 5 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged
higher against its broadly stronger U.S. counterpart on Friday,
clawing back its earlier decline as oil prices climbed and data
showed Canada's first trade surplus since May 2019.
    Canada posted a surprise trade surplus of C$1.4 billion in
January, mostly on a sharp increase in exports, Statistics
Canada said. Analysts had predicted a C$1.4 billion deficit.
            
    The trade data was "one more reason for the Bank of Canada
to take their foot off the accommodation," said Earl Davis, head
of fixed income & money markets at BMO Global Asset Management.
    The BoC has since last March slashed interest rates to near
zero and begun a large-scale bond buying program, or
quantitative easing, for the first time. 
    The central bank's next policy move will be to taper its
quantitative easing purchases following a solid economic rebound
and sustained growth later this year, a Reuters Poll showed.
            
    It is due to make an interest rate decision on Wednesday.
    The Canadian dollar        was trading 0.1% higher at 1.2658
to the greenback, or 79.00 U.S. cents, having traded in a range
of 1.2645 to 1.2737. For the week, it was up 0.6%.
    "There's a lot of tailwinds" for the loonie, including
higher commodity prices, Davis said.
    The price of oil       , one of Canada's major exports,
settled 3.5% higher at $66.09 a barrel after OPEC and its allies
agreed not to increase supply in April, while the U.S. dollar
       rose to its highest since November against a basket of
major currencies.                         
    Support of the greenback, data showed the United States
adding more jobs than expected in February.             
    Canadian government bond yields were mixed across a flatter
curve. The 10-year             touched its highest since January
last year at 1.544% before dipping to 1.501%, down nearly one
basis point on the day.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Barbara Lewis and
Marguerita Choy)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up