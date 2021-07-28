Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
US Dollar Report

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar pares gains as price pressures ease in June

By Reuters Staff

    * Canadian dollar strengthens 0.2% against greenback
    * Canada's annual inflation rate in June dips to 3.1% 
    * Price of U.S. oil rises 0.5%
    * Canadian bond yields rise across the curve

    TORONTO, July 28 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar
strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as stock
markets calmed globally, but gains were capped by data showing
national inflation rose less than expected in June.
    Global equities          regained some poise as a storm in
Chinese stocks showed signs of easing and investors awaited a
Federal Reserve interest rate decision.             
    Canada's annual inflation rate in June dipped to 3.1% from
3.6% in May, held back by price increases in June last year,
data from Statistics Canada showed.             
    Still, the Bank of Canada's pledge to let the economy run
hot could be tested, with more price increases expected as
businesses shuttered during the COVID-19 pandemic reopen and
consumers dip into record savings.                     
    The Canadian dollar        was trading 0.2% higher at 1.2580
to the greenback, or 79.49 U.S. cents, after trading in a range
of 1.2560 to 1.2604.
    The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, rose ahead
of an industry report expected to show U.S. crude inventories
fell more than expected, bringing the focus back to a tight
supply and demand balance rather than rising coronavirus
infections.             
    U.S. crude        prices were up 0.5% at $72.04 a barrel.
    Canadian government bond yields were higher across the
curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year
            rose 2.2 basis points to 1.192%.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith
Editing by Tomasz Janowski)
