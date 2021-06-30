Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
US Dollar Report

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar pares monthly decline as GDP beats estimates

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    * Canadian dollar strengthens 0.2% against the greenback
    * Loonie touches its weakest since June 21 at 1.2423
    * Canadian GDP falls 0.3% in April 
    * Price of U.S. oil rises 0.8%

    TORONTO, June 30 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar
strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as oil
rose and data showed the economy contracting less than expected
in April, but the currency was on track to post its biggest
monthly decline since March last year.
    Canadian GDP fell 0.3% in April as businesses were shut down
during the COVID-19 pandemic, beating analyst forecasts of a
0.8% decline, Statistics Canada data showed.
    A preliminary estimate showed that the economy weakened a
further 0.3% in May. Some provinces waited until June to ease
restrictions.
    "April and May were likely temporary setbacks to the
recovery," said Sri Thanabalasingam, senior economist at TD
Economics. "Reopening across the country, falling cases and
hospitalizations, and an extraordinary vaccine rollout, should
lead to a rapid bounce back in economic activity."
    The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, rose after
industry data suggested U.S. crude stockpiles were shrinking.
            
    U.S. crude        prices rose 0.8% to $73.58 a barrel, while
the Canadian dollar        was trading 0.2% higher at 1.2375 to
the greenback, or 80.81 U.S. cents. Earlier, it touched its
weakest level since June 21 at 1.2423.
    For the month, the loonie was on track to decline 2.5% as a
hawkish shift in guidance by the Federal Reserve boosted the
U.S. dollar       . The release of the U.S. nonfarm payrolls
report on Friday could offer investors further clues about the
Fed outlook.
    Canadian government bond yields edged lower across much of
the curve, with the 10-year             down about half a basis
point at 1.410%. Canada's bond market is due to close early
ahead of the Canada Day holiday on Thursday.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up