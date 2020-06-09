CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar pares some recent gains as equity rally stalls

* Canadian dollar falls 0.5% against greenback * Price of U.S. oil decreases 0.6% * Canadian bond yields decline across flatter curve TORONTO, June 9 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, giving back some of its recent gains as oil prices fell and the rally in stocks lost momentum. The loonie was trading 0.5% lower at 1.3443 to the greenback, or 74.39 U.S. cents. The currency, which notched on Monday a three-month high at 1.3352, traded in a range of 1.3359 to 1.3487. Global shares fell as investors' focus shifted to the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting that began on Tuesday. Stocks and commodity-linked currencies, such as the Canadian dollar, have rallied since March, helped by hopes of a quick rebound in the global economy from the coronavirus pandemic. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports was weighed down by a stronger U.S. dollar and oversupply concerns after it was announced that a trio of Gulf producers would end voluntary output cuts. U.S. crude prices were down 0.6% at $37.98 a barrel. Canadian government bond yields were lower across a flatter curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year yield was down 3.3 basis points at 0.645%. On Friday, it touched its highest intraday level since mid-April at 0.768%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Paul Simao)