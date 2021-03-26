Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar pares weekly decline as oil rallies

By Reuters Staff

    * Canadian dollar strengthens 0.3% against the greenback
    * For the week, the loonie is on course to decline 0.6%
    * Price of U.S. oil increases 2.1%
    * Canadian bond yields rise across much of a steeper curve

    TORONTO, March 26 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar
strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as oil and
equity markets globally rose, but the currency was on track to
lose ground for the second straight week.
    World shares          climbed as hopes for economic recovery
and the week's easing of global bond yields helped lift the
mood.             
     The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, rebounded
on concerns it could take weeks to dislodge a giant container
ship blocking the Suez Canal, which would squeeze supplies of
crude and refined products.             
    U.S. crude        prices were up 2.1% at $59.8 a barrel,
while the Canadian dollar        was trading 0.3% higher at
1.2572 to the greenback, or 79.54 U.S. cents.
    The currency traded in a range of 1.2565 to 1.2612, having
touched on Thursday its weakest level in two weeks at 1.2628.
For the week, it was on course to decline 0.6% as the U.S.
dollar        broadly climbed.
    The Canadian province of Quebec said on Thursday its budget
deficit would narrow in fiscal 2021-22 as its economy rebounds
from COVID-19, and return to balance in 2027-2028 ahead of its
neighbor Ontario.             
    Canadian government bond yields were higher across much of a
steeper curve, with the 10-year             up 3 basis points at
1.501%. Still, it has pulled back from a 14-month high last week
at 1.677%.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith, Editing by Nick Zieminski)
