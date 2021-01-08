Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Bonds News

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar pares weekly gain as hiring falters

By Fergal Smith

 (Adds details throughout and updates prices)
    * Canadian dollar falls 0.2% against the greenback
    * Canada sheds 63,000 jobs in December
    * For the week, the loonie gains 0.2%
    * Canada's 10-year yield touches highest since April 9

    TORONTO, Jan 8 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened
against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as domestic data showed
the first jobs decline since April and investors worried about
U.S. economic stimulus prospects, with the loonie paring some of
this week's advance.
    Canada shed 63,000 jobs in December, a bigger decline than
was expected, Statistics Canada data showed, as more
restrictions were imposed, aimed at curbing a second wave of
coronavirus infections.              
    "In the near term, the lockdowns will challenge the economy,
likely spurring calls for more fiscal stimulus and keeping the
BoC on an accommodative path," said Ryan Brecht, a senior
economist at Action Economics.
    The Bank of Canada has cut interest rates to a record low of
0.25%. In November, the central bank said it could lower
interest rates further without going negative if the second wave
weakens the economy. Its next policy decision is due on Jan. 20.
            
    The Canadian dollar was trading 0.2% lower at 1.2707 to the
greenback, or 78.70 U.S. cents, having traded in a range of
1.2658 to 1.2743. It was up 0.2% for the week, helped by an
11-month high for oil, one of Canada's major exports.
    On Wednesday, it touched its strongest in nearly three years
at 1.2626.
    U.S. crude oil futures        settled 2.8% higher at $52.24
a barrel, supported by Saudi Arabia's pledge to cut output,
while the U.S. dollar turned higher against a basket of major
currencies.             [nL1N2JJ2EF}
    A dismal December U.S. payrolls raised expectations for
further stimulus measures to prop up an economy battered by the
coronavirus but a report that Democratic U.S. Senator Joe
Manchin opposed bigger direct checks capped gains on Wall
Street.             
    Canadian government bond yields rose across a steeper curve,
with the 10-year             up 1.7 basis points at 0.811%. It
touched its highest intraday level since April 9 at 0.815%.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Barbara Lewis and David
Gregorio)
