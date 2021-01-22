Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar pares weekly gain as oil and stocks slide

By Reuters Staff

    * Canadian dollar weakens 0.5% against the greenback
    * Canadian retail sales jump by 1.3% in November
    * Price of U.S. oil falls 2.4%
    * Canadian bond yields ease across a flatter curve

    TORONTO, Jan 22 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened
against its U.S. counterpart on Friday, giving back some of this
week's gains, as new pandemic curbs in China weighed on oil
prices and data added to evidence of Canada's economy slowing in
December.
    Canadian retail sales jumped by 1.3% in November, much more
than expected, but preliminary figures for December suggest a
sharp drop as novel coronavirus restrictions were re-imposed,
Statistics Canada said.             
    U.S. crude oil futures        were down 2.4% at $51.87 a
barrel on worries that restrictions in China, the world's
biggest oil importer, to contain a fresh wave of COVID-19 will
crimp demand. Oil is one of Canada's major exports.             
    Global shares slipped off record highs as data showed
economic activity in the euro zone shrinking markedly in
January, while the Canadian dollar        was trading 0.5% lower
at 1.2700 to the greenback, or 78.74 U.S. cents.             
    It traded in a range of 1.2633 to 1.2716, having touched on
Thursday a near three-year high at 1.2590.
    For the week, the loonie was on track to gain 0.3% as
investors bet on hefty U.S. stimulus from newly inaugurated
President Joe Biden and the Bank of Canada opted against cutting
interest rates.             
    Canadian government bond yields were lower across a flatter
curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year            
fell 1.7 basis points to 0.856%, pulling back from a 10-month
high intraday on Thursday at 0.892%.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
