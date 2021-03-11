Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar post biggest gain in 7 weeks as Wall Street jumps

By Fergal Smith

 (Adds dealer quotes and details throughout; updates prices)
    * Canadian dollar strengthens 0.8% against the greenback
    * Loonie touches two-week high at 1.2520
    * Price of U.S. oil settles 2.5% higher
    * Canada's 10-year yield rises 2.7 basis points to 1.438%

    TORONTO, March 11 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar rose to a
two-week high against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday, as
calmer U.S. bond markets bolstered Wall Street and a Bank of
Canada official said spending of excess savings could lead to a
stronger economic recovery.
    The loonie        was trading 0.8% higher at 1.2522 to the
greenback, or 79.86 U.S. cents, its biggest gain since Jan. 20.
It touched its strongest intraday level since Feb. 25 at 1.2520.
    "The third U.S. Treasury auction of the week calmed bond
markets, allowing risk assets to rally," said Michael Goshko,
corporate risk manager at Western Union Business Solutions. 
    The safe-haven U.S. dollar        fell and the S&P 500
       index notched an all-time high as U.S. bond yields
steadied. Helping to cap yields, worries about rising inflation
have subsided after Wednesday's U.S. consumer price report.
            
    Canada runs a current account deficit and is a major
exporter of commodities, including oil, so the loonie tends to
be sensitive to the global flow of trade and capital.
    U.S. crude oil futures        settled 2.5% higher at $66.02
a barrel, helped by a fall in U.S. fuel stocks.              
    "The Canadian dollar was also aided by a more upbeat Bank of
Canada on Wednesday," Goshko said.
    On Wednesday, Canada's central bank said it now expected the
economy to grow in the first quarter, an upgrade from its
January forecast of a contraction, saying it was proving more
resilient to a second wave of COVID-19 infections than expected.
            
    Canadians have saved a massive nest egg through the pandemic
and a rush to spend that money could "meaningfully affect"
economic growth, Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Lawrence
Schembri said on Thursday.    
    Canada's jobs report for February is due on Friday.    
    Canadian government bond yields rose across a steeper curve.
The 10-year             was up 2.7 basis points at 1.438% but
holding well below Monday's 14-month high of 1.545%.

