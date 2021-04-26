Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
US Dollar Report

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar posts 6-week high as focus shifts to Fed decision

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    * Canadian dollar strengthens 0.3% against the greenback
    * Touches its strongest since March 18 at 1.2432
    * Price of U.S. oil falls 1.9%
    * Canadian bond yields rise across the curve

    TORONTO, April 26 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar
strengthened to its highest level in nearly six weeks against
the greenback on Monday as investors weighed the prospects of
the U.S. Federal Reserve maintaining its dovish stance at a
policy meeting this week.    
    Most analysts expect Fed Chairman Jerome Powell to say on
Wednesday that talk of withdrawing monetary easing is premature,
which could put downward pressure on Treasury yields and the
U.S. dollar       .             
    In contrast, the Bank of Canada last week signaled it could
start hiking interest rates next year and cut the pace of bond
purchases.             
    Investors in Canada are shunning interest-rate sensitive
stocks, seeking inflation protection and betting on a steeper
yield curve as the Bank of Canada leads global central banks in
shifting to a more hawkish stance.             
    The Canadian dollar        was trading 0.3% higher at 1.2439
to the greenback, or 80.39 U.S. cents, having touched its
strongest intraday level since March 18 at 1.2432.    
    Speculators have raised their bullish bets on the Canadian
dollar to the highest in seven weeks, data from the U.S.
Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday.
    As of April 20, net long positions had increased to 13,246
contracts from 2,406 in the prior week.
    The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, fell on
fears that surging COVID-19 cases in India will dent fuel demand
in the world's third-biggest oil importer. U.S. crude       
prices were down 1.9% at $60.95 a barrel.             
    Canadian government bond yields edged higher across the
curve. The 10-year             was up nearly one basis point at
1.526%.
    Canadian retail sales data for February is due on Wednesday,
while GDP data for the same month is due on Friday.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Ken Ferris)
