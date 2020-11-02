Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Bonds News

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar posts biggest gain in 8 weeks as stocks rally

By Fergal Smith

0 Min Read

    * Canadian dollar rises 0.7% against the greenback 
    * Price of U.S. oil settles 2.9% higher
    * Canadian factory activity expands in October
    * Canadian bond yields trade mixed across a flatter curve

    TORONTO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened
against all the other G10 currencies on Monday as investor
sentiment perked up ahead of the U.S. presidential election and
oil prices rebounded.
    The Canadian dollar        was trading 0.7% higher at 1.3230
to the greenback, or 75.59 U.S. cents, which was the best
performance among G10 currencies. It was the loonie's largest
advance since Sept. 9, clawing back some of last week's 1.5%
decline.
    Wall Street's major indexes gained ground after suffering
their worst week since March, as investors geared up for an
event-packed week centered around Tuesday's election.
            
    The loonie got a boost from the "slight upturn in risk
appetite" as well as higher commodity prices, said Hendrix
Vachon, a senior economist at Desjardins.     
    Canada is a major producer of commodities, including oil.
U.S. crude oil futures        settled 2.9% higher at $36.81 a
barrel after data showed China's factory activity rose to its
highest in nearly a decade and U.S. manufacturing activity
accelerated more than expected.             
    In Canada, data showed that manufacturing activity expanded
for the fourth straight month in October as the sector continued
to recover from the coronavirus crisis.             
    Canada's trade report for September is due on Wednesday,
while the October jobs report is due on Friday.    
    Canadian government bond yields were mixed across a flatter
curve on Monday, with the 10-year             down 3.7 basis
points at 0.630%.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Bernadette Baum and
Sonya Hepinstall)
