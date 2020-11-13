Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar posts weekly loss on 'bleakening' global outlook

By Fergal Smith

    TORONTO, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar steadied
against its U.S. counterpart on Friday, holding near its weakest
level in more than a week, as oil prices fell and investors
worried that surging COVID-19 cases would hurt the global
economy.
    The Canadian dollar        was trading nearly unchanged at
1.3140 to the greenback, or 76.10 U.S. cents, having touched its
weakest intraday level since Nov. 5 at 1.3172. For the week, the
currency was down 0.6%.
    The loonie "is very open to global growth conditions and the
U.S. economy, both of which have been subject to bleakening
outlooks in the short-term," said Simon Harvey, FX market
analyst for Monex Europe and Monex Canada.
    Weighing on growth prospects have been "rising COVID
infections and the lack of immediate U.S. fiscal stimulus,"
Harvey said.
    Investors see the likelihood of policy gridlock in
Washington if the election earlier this month results in a split
Congress.
    Canada sends about 75% of its exports to the United States,
including oil. U.S. crude oil futures        settled 2.4% lower
at $40.13 a barrel, pressured by swelling output from Libya and
fears that rising coronavirus infections may crimp fuel demand.
            
    The loonie has pulled back from a two-year high on Monday
when it was boosted by promising data from a large COVID-19
vaccine study. 
    Canadian industrial product prices were up 1% in October
compared to the same month last year, a preliminary estimate
from Statistics Canada showed on Friday.
    Canadian government bond yields were mixed across a steeper
curve. The 10-year yield             rose 1.2 basis point to
0.731%, having touched its highest since April 9 at 0.813%.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith
Editing by Paul Simao and Tom Brown)
