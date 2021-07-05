Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar pulls back ahead of Business Outlook Survey

By Reuters Staff

    * Canadian dollar weakens 0.3% against greenback
    * Loonie trades in range of 1.2311 to 1.2360
    * Price of U.S. oil rises 0.2%
    * Canadian bond yields rise across steeper curve

    TORONTO, July 5 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened
against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as attention turned to
the release of the summer issue of the Bank of Canada's Business
Outlook Survey, with the loonie giving back some of Friday's
rally.
    The loonie        was trading 0.3% lower at 1.2354 to the
greenback, or 80.95 U.S. cents, having traded in a range of
1.2311 to 1.2360.
    On Friday, the currency notched its biggest gain in eight
weeks, advancing nearly 1%, after some details of the U.S.
nonfarm payrolls suggested space for the Federal Reserve to wait
before tapering asset buying or hiking rates.
    The Business Outlook Survey is due for release at 10:30 a.m.
(1430 GMT) on Monday. It could offer clues on the Bank of
Canada's policy outlook, with some analysts expecting the bank
to cut bond purchases again at next week's policy announcement.
    World stocks clung close to record highs, capped by worries
about the Delta variant of COVID-19. Trading was thinner than
usual with U.S. markets closed for the extended U.S. 4th of July
weekend.             
    The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, was driven
higher by a disagreement inside OPEC+ about output policy. U.S.
crude        prices were up 0.2% at $75.33 a barrel.
    Canadian government bond yields were higher across a steeper
curve. The 10-year             rose 3.2 basis points to 1.406%,
after earlier touching its lowest level since March 3 at 1.358%.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith
Editing by Mark Heinrich)
