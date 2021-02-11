Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Bonds News

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar pulls back from 3-week high as greenback steadies

By Fergal Smith

0 Min Read

 (Adds strategist quotes and details throughout; updates prices)
    * Loonie touches its strongest since Jan. 22 at 1.2660
    * Price of U.S. oil settles 0.8% lower
    * Canadian bond yields trade mixed across a steeper curve

    By Fergal Smith
    TORONTO, Feb 11 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar steadied
against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday, pulling back from its
strongest level in nearly three weeks as a winning streak for
oil ended and the greenback broadly steadied.
    The loonie        was trading nearly unchanged at 1.2698 to
the greenback, or 78.75 U.S. cents, after having touched its
strongest intraday level since Jan. 22 at 1.2660. The U.S.
dollar was little changed against a basket of major currencies
after it was pressured on Wednesday by a dovish Federal Reserve
outlook.             
    "The market is still trying to figure out its outlook for
the U.S. dollar," said Eric Theoret, global macro strategist at
Manulife Investment Management.
    Theoret expects the Canadian dollar to pull back to 1.30 as
a faster rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States
than in Canada gives the U.S. economy a head start on reopening.
    The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, fell for
the first time this month after both OPEC and the International
Energy Agency said renewed lockdowns and the emergence of new
coronavirus variants reduced the prospect of a swift demand
recovery.             
    U.S. crude        prices settled 0.8% lower at $58.24 a
barrel, while the rally on Wall Street lost some momentum after 
U.S. President Joe Biden said the United States must raise its
game in the face of the challenge from China.             
    Canadian government bond yields were mixed across a steeper
curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries, with the 10-year
            rising nearly 1 basis point to 0.996%. Earlier in
the day, it touched its highest level since last March at
1.031%.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Alexandra Hudson and
Peter Cooney)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up