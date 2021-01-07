Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Bonds News

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar pulls back from 3-year high as greenback rallies

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    * Canadian dollar weakens 0.3% against the greenback
    * Canada's trade deficit narrows in November 
    * Price of U.S. oil rises 0.2%
    * Canada's 10-year bond yield climbs to four-week high

    TORONTO, Jan 7 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened
against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday, retreating from near a
three-year high the day before, as the greenback rallied against
a basket of major currencies, while data showed Canada's trade
deficit narrowing in November.
    The loonie        was trading 0.3% lower at 1.2710 to the
greenback, or 78.68 U.S. cents. The currency traded in a range
of 1.2663 to 1.2733. On Wednesday, it touched its weakest level
since April 2018 at 1.2626.
    The U.S. dollar        bounced off its lowest levels since
2018 to its highest in a week, its gains attributed partly to
safe-haven buying after supporters of President Donald Trump
stormed the U.S. Capitol and profit-taking by investors who had
been betting on the euro.             
    Canada's trade deficit narrowed to C$3.3 billion in November
from a revised C$3.7 billion in October as exports increased and
imports edged down, data from Statistics Canada showed.
            
    One of Canada's major exports, oil, was supported by a fall
in U.S. stockpiles and strength in the wake of a pledge by Saudi
Arabia to cut output more than had been expected.              
    U.S. crude oil futures        were up 0.2% at $50.72 a
barrel, while global shares          and U.S. bond yields rose
on bets of more pandemic-related financial relief under a
Democratic-controlled U.S. Congress.             
    Canadian government bond yields were higher across much of a
steeper curve. The 10-year             was up 2.7 basis points
at 0.785%, its highest since Dec. 8.
    Canada's jobs report for December is due on Friday. It could
offer clues on the strength of the domestic economy as a second
wave of the coronavirus sweeps across the country.
    On Wednesday, the province of Quebec said it will impose a
curfew starting on Saturday and extend an existing lockdown
through Feb. 8 to curb the spread of the virus.             

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith
Editing by Paul Simao)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up