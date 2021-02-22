Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Bonds News

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar pulls back from 3-year high as stocks fall

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    * Canadian dollar dips 0.1% against the greenback
    * Loonie touches its strongest since April 2018 at 1.2580
    * Price of U.S. oil rises 1.5%
    * Canada's 10-year yield touches a one-year high at 1.256%

    TORONTO, Feb 22 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged lower
against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as rising global bond
yields weighed on risk appetite, with the loonie pulling back
from its strongest level in nearly three years, hit earlier in
the session.  
    World shares          fell as expectations for faster
economic growth and inflation battered bonds and boosted
commodities, while rising real yields made equity valuations
look more stretched in comparison.
    Canada runs a current account deficit so the loonie tends to
be sensitive to risk appetite.
    The Canadian dollar        was trading 0.1% lower at 1.2625
to the greenback, or 79.21 U.S. cents. It touched its strongest
intraday level since April 2018 at 1.2580.    
    The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, rose as the
slow return of U.S. crude output cut by frigid conditions served
as a reminder of the tight supply situation. U.S. crude       
prices were up 1.5% at $60.12 a barrel.              
    Speculators have cut their bullish bets on the Canadian
dollar for the second straight week, data from the U.S.
Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday. As of
Feb. 16, net long positions had dipped to 8,164 contracts from
9,528 in the prior week.
    Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem is due to speak on
Tuesday on the impact of the coronavirus crisis on the labor
market.
    On Friday, Canadian health officials said tough public
measures should be maintained to prevent new variants of
COVID-19 from triggering a third wave of infections, just as
some of the major provinces are relaxing restrictions.
                
    Canadian government bond yields were higher across the curve
on Monday in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year
            touched its highest since February last year at
1.256% before pulling back to 1.225%, up 1.2 basis points on the
day.    

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up