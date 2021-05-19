Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
US Dollar Report

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar pulls back from 6-year high as commodities fall

By Fergal Smith

    * Canadian dollar weakens 0.3% against the greenback
    * Inflation in Canada rises to 3.4% in April 
    * Price of U.S. oil falls 4%
    * Canadian bond yields dip across the curve

    TORONTO, May 19 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened
against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as commodity prices
fell sharply, while domestic data showed inflation climbing in
April at the fastest pace in a decade but at a rate that was
less than in the United States.
    The loonie        was trading 0.3% lower at 1.2106 to the
greenback, or 82.60 U.S. cents. On Tuesday, it touched its
strongest level since May 2015 at 1.2013.
    Inflation in Canada rose to 3.4% in April from 2.2% in
March, mostly due to the statistical comparison to last year
when prices sank during pandemic shutdowns, data from Statistics
Canada showed.             
    "The numbers are within expectations, a little bit stronger,
not like a big blowout we saw in the U.S.," said Darcy Briggs, a
portfolio manager at Franklin Templeton Canada. "It's just
reflective of dynamics going on in COVID."
    "It wasn't disjointed from consensus expectations like the
U.S. number was. I don't expect much in the way of reaction from
the Bank of Canada," Briggs said.
    Data last week showed U.S. CPI shot up 4.2% in the 12 months
through April.                 
    Wall Street and commodity prices have been on a tear in
recent months but were pressured on Wednesday by fears that
rising inflation could force the U.S. Federal Reserve to pare
back its support soon.             ]                        
    Copper fell 3.3%, while oil       , one of Canada's main
exports, tumbled 4% to $62.87 a barrel. Rising coronavirus cases
in Asia also weighed on oil.
    The Bank of Canada has expressed concern about the strong
dollar hurting exports, but soaring demand for commodities and a
looming rebound in consumer spending are seen limiting the
impact, economists said.             
    Canadian government bond yields edged lower across the
curve, with the 10-year             down about half a basis
point at 1.558%.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Barbara Lewis)
